Sweden: No-Go Areas Hire Security Guards to Make up for Lack of Police

Image Credits: Florian Prischl / Wiki.

Due to a lack of police officers, several no-go “vulnerable areas” in Sweden have been forced to hire security guards in an effort to combat crime and violence.

The municipality of Söderhamn is one of the areas forced to pay for security guards as there are currently no municipal police available to patrol the city centre with the local government diverting funds to pay for the guards, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

In the northern suburbs of Stockholm, where some of the most notorious no-go areas such as Rinkeby, Tensta, Husby, and Järva are located, around 70 million Swedish Kronor($7,272,300/£5,915,700) has been invested in hiring security guards.

“They could support the police and help curb drug trafficking. If we overcome drug trafficking and the use of drugs in Järva, it would reduce the number of shootings in the area,” local Christian Democrat politician Erik Slottner said.

Nearly a year ago, the local government applied to police to make parts of Järva a “LOV 3” area which allows security guards to coordinate with police officers.

Read more


Related Articles

Viktor Orbán: Native Population Decline is the "Sickness of Europe"

Viktor Orbán: Native Population Decline is the “Sickness of Europe”

World News
Comments
Study: The Only Place On Earth More Surveilled Than London Is Communist China

Study: The Only Place On Earth More Surveilled Than London Is Communist China

World News
Comments

Russia Formally Warns Google, Facebook Against Election ‘Interference’ & Meddling

World News
comments

Farage: I am 100 per cent sincere in offering a non-aggressive pact with the Tories

World News
comments

Leftists Protest Opening of Canada’s First Chick-fil-A to Defend “Oppressed Bodies of the Chickens”

World News
comments

Comments