Sweden: Pepper Spray Sales Surge 90% Amidst Rape Concerns

Sales of pepper spray in some areas of Sweden have surged as much as 90 per cent amidst concerns over the country’s rape problem.

According to a report by Swedish newspaper Expressen, the Kjell & Company retail chain announced that sales of the self-defense item have spiked 90 per cent in August compared to June.

The sales figures are being described as an “accelerating, increasing trend,” with manufacturer Plegium revealing sales have been rising for years but “officially exploded” this summer.

Another pepper spray company called Bodyguard also revealed that its sales had increased by 21 per cent despite stiff competition from market newcomers.

“The Swedish summer has been shaken by a series of assault rapes. The most notable events have taken place in Uppsala, where two completed rapes and two attempted rapes took place between August 3rd and 7th alone,” reports Expressen.

After a string of four sexual assaults and rapes in the span of five nights, Swedish police in numerous cities advised women to not walk alone at night and to go home early.

Figures released last year found that 58 per cent of convicted rapists and 85 per cent of all convicted assault rapists in Sweden were born outside of Europe.

In cases where the victim did not know the attacker, the proportion of foreign offenders was more than 80 per cent. Nearly 40 per cent of the convicted rapists are from the Middle East or from Africa, areas of the world from which Sweden has accepted large numbers of migrants in recent years.

A study by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet found that 88 per cent of gang rapists in the Scandinavian country over the last six years have had a migrant background.

Other figures show that migrants from Muslim-majority nations commit 84 per cent of “very violent” rapes in Sweden.

As we reported yesterday, robberies targeting children in Sweden have also hit a new record high, with young men with migrant backgrounds being blamed for the spike.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————