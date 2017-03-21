Sweden: Police Ambushed By Rioting "Youths" With Explosives, Rocks

Several Swedish police were attacked by a large gang of “youths” who went on a rampage armed with rocks and fireworks in the city of Trollhattan over the weekend.

On Sunday evening a group of around 20 to 30 young men rioted and caused havoc in the Kronogården district of Trollhattan. Police say the youths were armed with rocks and fireworks, which they used to smash up a bus shelter. When police arrived on the scene, the gang attacked them with rocks that were so large they disabled their police car, Nyheter Idag reports.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the paper: “They attacked police and the guards inside the area, in Kronogården. It was preceded by two powerful explosions. I thought ‘this is no firecracker, these are some bombs that have gone off’. Those were real f***ing bangs, two around twenty minutes apart.”

Police officer Goran Carlbom said the incident began shortly after 7 pm. Police received a call that a gang of youths were causing trouble in the area. “There was a call regarding young people who fired rockets. Then it escalated to the shooting at a bus shelter,” Carlbom said.

Police struggled to get the situation under control, with the riot continuing for three hours until after 10 pm. So far, none of the youths involved in the incident has been caught or arrested, and no one has been reported as being injured.

Read more