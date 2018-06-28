Sweden releases migrant who showed his penis to 6y/o child: ‘He just wanted to show his skin colour’

The Swedish district court has released an African migrant after he showed his penis to a 6-year-old child, Fria Tider reports.

On 11 May 2017 a woman with her two children entered a café in Sollentuna. As she stood at the counter she saw the man who worked as a waiter, showing his penis to one of her children.

In the police interrogation, the affected child said that the African first pulled up his shirt and showed his stomach before clutching his trousers and exposing himself.

The man later defended himself saying he “only” showed parts of his penis to the child because the six-year-old “asked him” to do it by saying “pippi”.

“I thought the child was curious about my skin colour,” he explained. Attunda District Court released the African and based their judgement on his own story.

The man, who is a citizen of Gambia, has to pay a fine of 4,200 SEK (€404 euros) and an amount of 800 SEK (€77 euros) into the victim’s fund.