Sweden: Sex Assaults Surge Since Migrant Crisis

Sweden has seen a surge in recorded cases of sex assaults since 2013, with many linking the rise to increasing numbers of migrants entering the country.

According to Criminal statistics agency Brå, the number of adult women reporting that they had been sexually assaulted rose from 4.7 per cent of the population in 2016, to 6.4 per cent in 2017.

“Between 2006 and 2012, the level was relatively stable, but since 2013, the proportion that claims to be exposed to sexual offences has shown a clear increase,” stated the agency.

This debunks claims made by some leftists that Sweden’s rape and sexual assault rate is so high due to a definition change in 2012, since reported rapes and sexual assaults continued to rise after this date.

Brå also previously found that the number of reported cases of rape had rise by 10 per cent from 2016 to 2017.

As we previously reported, new figures released in August found that 58 per cent of convicted rapists and 85 per cent of all convicted assault rapists in Sweden were born outside of Europe.

In cases where the victim did not know the attacker, the proportion of foreign offenders was more than 80 per cent. Nearly 40 per cent of the convicted rapists are from the Middle East or from Africa, areas of the world from which Sweden has accepted large numbers of migrants in recent years.

Meanwhile, Swedish men seeking voluntary vasectomies has risen by 70 per cent – from from 1,430 men in 2013 to 2,470 in 2017. In cities like Stockholm, the number of men sterilizing themselves has doubled over the last five years.

This has contributed to Swedes having a 1.78 birth rate, well below the replacement rate of 2.2 children per woman. This compares to just over 2 children for women from migrant backgrounds.

According to experts like Douglas Murray, ethnic Swedes will be a minority in their own country within a generation.

