Sweden to Hold 'man-free' Festival in 2018

Sweden is set to hold its first ‘man-only’ music festival next year after three events this summer were marred with dozens of allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Comedian Emma Knyckare proposed the idea of an event for ‘non-men’ on Twitter on Sunday, and after it gained support she pledged to hold the festival in 2018.

Writing on Instagram, she said: ‘Sweden’s first man-free rock festival will see the light next summer.

‘In the coming days I’ll bring together a solid group of talented organizers and project leaders to form the festival organizers, then you’ll hear from everyone again when it’s time to move forward.’

