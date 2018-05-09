Sweden to Restart Collection of Stats Linking Crime to Immigration, Liberals Upset

Sweden is likely to restart collection of statistics that record the link between migrants and crime for the first time in over a decade as concerns about the country’s violent crime rate and rape problem grow.

“It can now be noted that the demand in the community debate on updated information on the relationship between crime on the one hand and descent and migration on the other hand is so strong that the government needs to reconsider opportunities again,” the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå) announced yesterday.

The figures have not been collected since 2005, prompting critics on the right to accuse the government of attempting to cover-up the fact that migrants are vastly over represented in crime statistics to protect multicultural political dogmas.

Some on the left are already crying foul, asserting that there is no reason to collect the statistics.

Criminology professor Henrik Tham is opposed to the move, arguing there are “already studies on the subject,” despite these being 10 years out of date.

Tham also asserts that there is no difference between crime rates of migrants from different countries, although how he would know this without figures actually being collected remains a mystery. Hundreds of thousands of new migrants have arrived in Sweden in the last few years alone.

It is also largely accepted that some migrants, Bosnians for example, integrate better than migrants from the Middle East and North Africa and therefore have lower rates of criminality.

As former veteran police officer Peter Springare revealed, most of the migrants he processed who were responsible for committing violent crimes and rapes were from Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Somalia, or Syria.

As we reported earlier this week, a study by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet found that 88 per cent of gang rapists in the Scandinavian country over the last six years have had a migrant background.

Other figures show that migrants from Muslim-majority nations commit 84 per cent of “very violent” rapes in Sweden.

A private study of 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014 found that 95.6% of rapes were committed by men of foreign descent.

Two out of three rapes with aggravating circumstances were committed by newly arrived migrants or approved asylum seekers. Official crime statistics show that reported rapes have increased 34% in the last 10 years.

The link between migration and crime is one of the biggest hot button issues in Sweden, where the anti-mass migration Sweden Democrats are expected to perform well in September’s national election.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.