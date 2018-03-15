Sweden: TV Show Describes Youths Who Gang Raped Woman For 10 Hours as "Victims"

A Swedish television show reacted to the brutal 10 hour gang rape of a woman by a group of youths in Malmö by repeatedly referring to the perpetrators as “victims”.

A woman in the Malmö district of Lindängen was drugged and viciously abused during an incident last month by a group of boys aged 13-16.

National broadcaster SVT responded by portraying the rapists in a sympathetic light.

“Because the suspects are under eighteen years old, the social authorities have been connected, and there young people who commit this type of crime are often considered victims themselves,” the TV presenter said in the report.

Social services representative Martin Facks repeated the narrative, telling the show, “As always, when children are doing terrible things, such as engaging in criminal or other norm-breaking behavior, we at the social services always see them as victims to a certain degree.”

A police spokesman also spoke sympathetically about the culprits, asserting that they didn’t fully grasp that they had committed a horrible crime.

Independent journalist Joakim Lamotte scorned the broadcaster for ignoring the plight of the victim.

“Here we have a journalist, a social services representative and a police officer. In this feature, they do not mention this girl even once. Instead, they keep repeating that the boys are the victims. How the hell is this even possible?” he asked. “Is it strange that we fail to get rid of this gang rape violence in Sweden when we have such people in positions of power? We have to stop babysitting these damn swine and take the women’s stories seriously!”

Sweden appears to have found a novel way of dealing with its spiraling rape problem by simply arresting the people who complain about it.

A 55-year-old man who wrote on Facebook that Muslim migrants, “account for a lot of gang crime in Sweden and other violent stuff like rapes” was put on trial and fined $1,265 dollars.

A private study of 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014 found that 95.6% of rapes were committed by men of foreign descent.

Two out of three rapes with aggravating circumstances were committed by newly arrived migrants or approved asylum seekers. Official crime statistics show that reported rapes have increased 34% in the last 10 years.

