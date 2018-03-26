Sweden Votes to Stop Recognising Child Marriage Despite Resistance from Government Parties

The Swedish parliament has voted to stop recognising child marriages despite parties from the governing coalition, including the Social Democrats, seeking some exemptions.

The new decree will mean that Sweden will no longer validate child marriages of migrants who get married in countries where the practice is tolerated, newspaper Aftonbladet reports.

The parliament has also called for the creation of new legislation that deals not only with child marriages but also with the 150 known polygamous marriages in the country, as well.

The decree to stop recognising all child marriages was not accepted by all parties within the parliament as the ruling Social Democrats requested exemptions for special cases.

