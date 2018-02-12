Sweden wants to deport American student while giving jihadis housing and benefits

American student Miranda Andersson, was told to leave Sweden after she didn’t have enough money in her bank account for a short period.

Andersson, who studies at the Uppsala University, transferred some money to her parents’ account in the United States for safe-keeping.

Therefore her balance dropped below the ($10,126), the amount foreign students should have in their bank account to get a residence permit.

The American student immediately returned the money to her Swedish bank account when she realised her error.

Andersson told The Local she feels “very frustrated” and said “It’s very aggravating to deal with school and everything going on at the same time. I wanted to study and get my degree and it feels that they don’t want me to do that.”

