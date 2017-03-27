Sweden's "feminist" leader says foreign rapists should NOT be deported

This weekend the Feminist Initiative (FI) held its annual congress in Västerås. Hopes are high of getting into parliament next year, where the party would, among other things, push for absolutely free immigration. During the congress, Victoria Kawesa from Uganda was elected to Sweden’s first black party leader. Now she questions why foreign criminals are deported from Sweden, when “white Swedes” are not.

FI wants to push for scrapping the defense – and that Sweden should have completely free immigration.

– These are some suggestions that hopefully will bring the Feminist Initiative party into parliament next year.

– We are for a refugee amnesty, Victoria Kawesa clarifies.

The party also believes that no foreign nationals who commit crimes in Sweden are to be sentenced to deportation, no matter how serious the crime is.

Then the murderers and rapists who otherwise would be sent back to their home countries remain in Sweden”, asks SVT‘s reporter.

– But white (ethnic) Swedes who are jailed for serious crimes are not deported. We should have a consistent policy, says Victoria Kawesa, and points out that the most important thing is that a criminal is convicted for the crime.

In 2014, the party received 3 percent of the votes in the Swedish general election. The electoral threshold in Sweden is 4 percent, but according to the other party leader Gudrun Schyman, the Feminist Initiative is now better organized and equipped to manage to go all the way into parliament.

As scary as that sounds.