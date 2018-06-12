Sweden’s largest football tournament bans ‘forbidden pork’ from the menu to please Muslims

For the participants of Sweden’s Gothia Cup there will be no pork on the menu. The organisers have chosen to customise their menu according to Islam’s order, and completely removed the forbidden meat, Fria Tider reports.

“Because we have many Muslims coming to the tournament we have chosen not to serve pork, so you do not need to report this as special food or an allergy,” the organisers wrote in an update on their website at the end of last year. Pork is forbidden in Islam and is called “Haram”.

For the organisers, There’s nothing strange about its religiously adapted menu. When a journalist from the newspaper, Nyheter Idag, asked the tournament leader, Lena Rönnefors, why not just have an option for those who do not want to eat pork, she answered:

“What is the question? What are you wondering about? We have no complaints on the menu, so it’s great.”

The Gothia Cup, or World Cup, is one of the world’s largest football cups for young people between 11-19 years old. The tournament, organised in the Gothenburg area in July each year, brings together approximately 37,000 participants from all over the world.