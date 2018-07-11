Sweden's Nationalist Party Soon on Top

The far-right Sweden Democrats are gaining ground in their mission to overtake the Social Democrats as the country’s top political party – a milestone their rivals have held for more than a century.

Opinion polls have many questioning not just whether they will overtake the conservative Moderate Party to become the second largest party ahead of September’s elections, but whether they go one better in the long-term.

Support for the Swedish Democrats has reached a record high, with the anti-immigration party scoring 20 percent in the Ipsos opinion poll in May – just four points behind the Social Democrats and two points behind the center-right Moderates.

