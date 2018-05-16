Sweden’s right-wing AfS party censored by YouTube for wanting to deport 2,000 Islamists

A video of the Alternative for Sweden (AfS) party, was taken down by YouTube for ‘hate speech’. Youtube has now even threatened to remove the party’s entire user account, Sweden’s Fria Tider reports.

It was during Monday evening that the AfS’s party leader, Gustav Kasselstrand, published a video of the weekend’s Islamic terrorist attack in Paris, where one person was killed and several were injured.

Kasselstrand said, among other things, that he wants to expel all 2,000 Islamists. In just a few hours, the movie received thousands of views. But now YouTube has taken down the video, calling it “hate speech”.

“I see YouTube’s censorship and allegations of hate speech as a pure ‘quality stamp’ of my message. Nevertheless, it is problematic that, as a party leader for a fast-growing party in Sweden, I cannot convey my views on social media”, says Gustav Kasselstrand about the removed film.

Kasselstrand continues:

“The monopoly of social media giants gives private companies control over freedom of expression in social media, a platform that is so important that it can be seen as the equivalent of our time like the ancient forum.”

It is not the first time Kasselstrand was censored. Even his podcast “The cooked frog” was closed down last year from Soundcloud on arbitrary grounds, he says.


Related Articles

Rand Paul: North Korea Summit Is Still On

Rand Paul: North Korea Summit Is Still On

World News
Comments
China Won't Allow Philippines "To Go to the Dogs"

China Won’t Allow Philippines “To Go to the Dogs”

World News
Comments

African Athletes Who Disappeared During Australia Games Now ‘Seeking Asylum’

World News
Comments

Police in Swedish Municipality Refuse to Consult Public on Islamic Call to Prayer Broadcast

World News
Comments

Germany: Green Party Leader Says German People Don’t Exist, Therefore Can’t Be ‘Betrayed’

World News
Comments

Comments