Swedes Deny “Migrant” Home After Saying Opposite

Swedes in Stockholm abruptly changed their answer about accepting migrants into their own homes after the interviewer presented them with a “refugee” that needed a place to stay.

Everyone questioned was asked to be held accountable for their politically-correct rhetoric by interviewer Tommy Deogan of Samhällsnytt.

“Just now you said that if you can you should help?” Said Deogan. Notable excuses given included: not having enough space, the room was already rented out, and “nah.”

This encounter highlights how politically-correct ideologies exist separate from real-world consequences.

Due to a similar disconnect from reality and PC platitudes, Sweden is “on its way to civil war” largely due to the failed integration of migrants and the region’s increasing amount of “no go zones,” says an international security expert.

“We have basically given up and the criminals have seized power,” he said. “Right now we have nothing to oppose and I can’t see that we could reverse the development.”

Moreover, the surge of migrants seen in the last several years has been linked to Sweden becoming the rape capital of Europe.



Alex breaks disturbing news so fellow patriots can stay informed.