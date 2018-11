Abdir Isaak acquired a two-room flat in Biskopsgården in Gothenburg seven years ago. Not long after, his entire family moved from Somalia to Sweden.

Now eleven people, of whom nine are children aged 2 to 19 years old, all living in the same flat. Abdir says they are looking for a bigger flat somewhere in Gothenburg, preferably with four or five rooms, but have not found anything yet.

Buying a home is out of question because both he and his wife are unemployed since at least six years back.

