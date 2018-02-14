Swedish Bishop Welcomes Muslim Call to Prayer as "Good" For Society

A Swedish Bishop has responded to an application to have the Muslim call to prayer broadcast in the immigrant suburb of Araby, Växjö by welcoming the move as a positive sign of multiculturalism.

“Muslims are not visitors in Växjö, we live here,” said Imam Ismail Abu Helal, asserting that, “The Islamic community should be proud of their culture, and not feel like they have to hide.”

Fredrik Modéus, the Bishop of Växjö, endorsed the proposal.

“It is natural in a multicultural and multi-religious society that different traditions and religions are heard, are visible and are interacting for a good society,” said Modéus in a statement, adding, “I therefore welcome the application for call to prayer.”

The Bishop said the call to prayer was no different to church bells and should be embraced.

The application is likely to be granted because others have already been approved in Stockholm. This means that the call to prayer, known as the adzhan, which is broadcast five times a day in Islamic countries via loudspeakers and usually begins with the refrain “Allahu Akbar,” will soon ring out across Swedish towns and cities.

Respondents to the Bishop’s statement were not so positive.

“Maybe the next step will be that the Church of Sweden adapts to Sharia law as well?” asked one.

“Feels good to have left the church in 1982, so that I did not not have to support these fools financially,” added another.

That last remark is prescient given that the Swedish Church is set to lose one million members over the next 10 years and is being forced to sell properties to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, as we reported in 2015, another Swedish Bishop expressed her desire to see Christian symbols removed from to make them “more inviting” for Muslims.

Eva Brunne, who is the first openly lesbian bishop of a mainstream church in the world, wants the church to be treated more like a public airport, where prayer rooms are made available to Muslims, by removing Christian symbols and “marking the direction of Mecca.”

Sweden makes for an interesting case study because it has chosen to obliterate itself as a kind of sacrifice to the Gods of political correctness.

While the country holds the ignoble title of being the rape capital of Europe, left-wing activists are outraged instead over “sexist” street names.

When you're the rape capital of Europe but get outraged over "sexist" street names. Had to be Sweden. pic.twitter.com/8x7Jdj7KDi — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 14, 2018

Rather than address the clear connection between soaring migrant arrivals and sexual assaults of women, the country has instead decided to censor such statistics and prosecute people who try to draw attention to the problem.

Swedish police officer Peter Springare, who last year made headlines after asserting that almost all violent crimes he dealt with were committed by foreign migrants, is now under investigation for merely observing that “foreign-born offenders” are largely responsible for the country’s gang rape problem.

