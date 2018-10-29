Swedish Children Attacked Daily, Fear "No-Go Area"

Swedish children in Björkhagen, about 10 minutes from Stockholm City, dare not go out or report extortion, offenses, assaults, robberies and threats to the police in fear of retaliation.

However, police reports have decreased, because neither children nor parents dare report crimes, even though knives are often involved. Previous contact with the police and social service center has only resulted in more harassment.

One parent describes a daily life where they drive their children everywhere for fear of them being attacked. A life in constant anxiety when their children are not at home, and an existence where the only solution to the problem seems to be to move elsewhere.

