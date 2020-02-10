Swedish Communist Party: The Left Has Abandoned the Working Class For Migrants & LGBT

Former members of the Swedish Communist Party have accused the new left of abandoning working class people in favor of becoming obsessed with mass migration, Greta Thunberg and LGBT issues.

“Nils Littorin, an ex-member of the Malmö branch of the Communist Party, told Lokatidningen that the Left of today has become part of the elite who has lost contact with the working class it was supposed to represent,” reports Voice of Europe.

Littorin is planning to help launch a new socialist party that will eschew the fixation with climate change alarmism and identity politics that has come to define leftist political movements.

“The Left doesn’t understand why so many workers don’t think that multiculturalism, the LGBT movement, and Greta Thunberg are something fantastic, but instead believe we are in the 1930’s Germany and that workers who vote for the Sweden Democrats have been infected by some Nazi sickness,” he explained.

According to Littorin, real issues such as income inequality and the cost of living are being dominated by fringe middle class concerns that do not resonate with working class people.

“Pride, for instance, has been reduced to dealing with sexual orientation,” he said. “We believe that human dignity is primarily about having a job and having pension insurance that means that you are not forced to live on crumbs when you are old.”

Littorin says the new party will drop the name ‘Communist’. Its aim is to secure representation in Malmö City Council by 2022.

