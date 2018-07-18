Swedish Dentist Fired For Revealing 80% of "Child Migrants" Actually Adults

A Swedish dentist has been fired and fined after revealing that 80% of migrant “children” referred to him turned out to be adults.

In a shocking discovery, Mr. Bernt Herlitz, a dental hygienist from Gotland, in Sweden, found in 2016 that 80% of the “children” he was inspecting were in fact fully grown adults, determined from the fact their wisdom teeth were fully grown.

Herlitz shared this information with an immigration officer, who told him to file a report detailing his findings. However, as a result of Mr Herlitz exposing these lies, his employer decided to fire and fine him, under the dubious accusation of breaking “confidentiality”.

