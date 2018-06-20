Swedish Gang Violence to Escalate - Police

Image Credits: Dmitri Fedortchenko, Flickr.

There are three or four gang wars going on in Malmo, Sweden, guns are seriously easy to get hold of and there is an increased risk of ‘new serious crime’…all according to official sources.

In an increasingly worrying state of affairs, it turns out the deadly gangland shooting that left three people dead the other day could just be the start of a violent turf war.

But don’t just take Westmonster’s word for it: Mattias Sigfridsson, Deputy Police Area Manager in Malmö, said: “There is a risk of revenge and new serious crime.

