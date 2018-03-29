Swedish Government Releases Brochure For Migrants Legitimizing Child Marriage

Swedish social services have released a brochure aimed at migrants which legitimizes child marriage, despite a vote in Parliament this week to explicitly ban the practice.

The brochure is a guide to “those who are married to children in Sweden” and has caused uproar in the Scandinavian country.

According to commentator the Angry Foreigner, a Bosnian immigrant who lives in Sweden, the brochure acknowledges child marriage but recommends migrants don’t live with or have sex with anyone under the age of 15.

“There’s no threats with prison though, or any info on consequences,” he tweeted, adding, “Ironically migrants would be punished harder for this in their home country. The sentence in Syria is 9 years in prison. In Sweden it’s just welfare.”

Other Swedes contacted Infowars to express their outrage about the brochure.

“In short it says that child brides are more or less OK!” remarked one.

Earlier this week, the Swedish parliament voted to stop recognizing child marriage despite the country’s “feminist” government requesting “exemptions for special cases”.

“We demand a total ban on child marriage. It is shameful that the government wants to keep special grounds for child marriage. They are letting the girls down!” tweeted Robert Hannah, a member of the Liberal Party and member of parliament.

There have been numerous cases in Sweden where migrants found to be married to children have been treated with lenience by the authorities.

Last year it emerged that a 26-year-old Syrian man was “married” to a 13-year-old girl whom he had raped. However, the case was dismissed because the crime occurred in Syria rather than Sweden.

In October last year, authorities allowed a 14-year-old pregnant asylum seeker to live with her 25-year-old “husband” for months until the girl reported him to police for raping her.

With Sweden set for a national election in September, this issue is sure to be at the forefront of the debate. Polls suggest that the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party is expected to perform well.

