Swedish ‘Islamophobia Expert’ Turned ISIS Fighter Arrested in Syria

Swedish-Norwegian “Islamophobia” expert turned Islamic State jihadist Michael Skråmos has been arrested by Kurdish forces in Syria, with sources claiming Norway wants to prosecute the extremist.

The 33-year-old, born in Sweden to Norwegian parents, was captured this week in the village of Baghouz in one of the very few remaining areas under any form of Islamic State control, Swedish newspaper Expressen reports.

Skråmo had been one of the hundreds of Islamic State terrorists still fighting Kurdish forces and attempting to defend the village. He was also not the only foreign fighter, with most of the last surviving holdouts being foreigners.

Though the Swedish citizen had told relatives that he would rather die than surrender, he was allegedly captured by the Kurds after surrendering to them following the previous capture of his seven children.

Swedish YPG soldier Jesper Söder described the capture of the infamous jihadist, saying, “He was arrested with a cluster of people. I think he was found in a cluster of people in a tunnel where he had dug himself in.”

Söder added that around 50 Islamic State members were arrested at once, including women and children.

Read more


Related Articles

China Halts Use of Boeing Aircraft After Crash

China Halts Use of Boeing Aircraft After Crash

World News
Comments
Viktor Orbán: “Hungary is a Christian country and not a place for multiculturalism”

Viktor Orbán: “Hungary is a Christian country and not a place for multiculturalism”

World News
Comments

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair ‘Secretly Advising’ Macron on How to Stop Brexit

World News
comments

Damascus To Become A “Ruinous Heap”?: Syria Threatens To Attack The Golan Heights And Israel Prepares For War

World News
comments

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets Amid Election Tensions

World News
comments

Comments