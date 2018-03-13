Swedish Justice Minister Pressures Social Media Giants to Ban 'Extremist Material' Ahead of Election

Swedish Justice Minister Morgan Johansson has promised to put more pressure on social media giants Facebook and YouTube owner Google to remove illegal “hate speech” material.

The Minister’s remarks come after many in the Swedish media railed against YouTube over right-wing channels that they had claimed were harassing them, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reports.

“I think that in any case, we must increase the pressure on the internet giants. They allow the unlawful material to remain. Then we will not have it. We have freedom of opinion. But Nazism is no opinion. It is a crime against humanity,” Mr. Johansson said.

“When spreading that kind of extreme opinion, sometimes calling for violence and threatening groups, it’s illegal,” he added.

