Swedish Leftist MP Says "We Assume That All Men are Rapists"

Swedish Left Party MP Linda Snecker asserted that women “assume all men are rapists” and demanded that all men take collective responsibility during a parliamentary debate.

Snecker said that “men’s violence against women governs the entire world structure” and that “the struggle of feminism” was to put a stop to “the violence of men.”

“We women adapt our lives and our behavior to men’s potential threats of violence. Because we cannot see whether you are a rapist or not, we assume that all men are rapists. That is the brutal truth. That’s how a structural problem looks. That is why men must take their collective responsibility. All men,” she said.

Sweden Democrat’s Katja Nyberg hit back, claiming that Snecker was ignoring the true source of the problem – mass immigration.

“The Left Party claims that they stand up for women’s equal value. But why then insist on hiding the main causes of today’s problems with threats and violence against women? They desperately deny the consequences of their own mass immigration policy and instead blame all men, only to hide the facts of rape”, Nyberg said, adding, “If I were to stand in parliament and say that all Muslims are terrorists, I would be charged directly.”

Sweden does have a massive rape problem, which just by coincidence has become notably worse since the country began importing migrant men from countries where respect for women’s rights is somewhat different than in the west.

A study by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet found that 88 per cent of gang rapists in the Scandinavian country over the last six years have had a migrant background.

Other figures show that migrants from Muslim-majority nations commit 84 per cent of “very violent” rapes in Sweden.

A private study of 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014 found that 95.6% of rapes were committed by men of foreign descent.

