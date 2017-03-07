Swedish Minister Admits Sex Attacks Increasing, Previously Claimed Opposite

A Swedish minister has admitted she was wrong after claiming the number of sex attacks in the country had decreased.

Integration minister Ylva Johansson claimed in a television interview that the number of rapes in Sweden was ‘going down, and going down, and going down’.

The remarks came after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage claimed last month that the city of Malmo was ‘the rape capital of Europe due to EU migrant policies.’

But days later it emerged that, despite a 12 per cent dip in 2015, the number of sex attacks had in fact climbed 13 per cent in 2016.

‘It was wrong of me to speak of a development that was only based on one year. The preliminary figures for 2016 unfortunately show that the figures are on the rise. It’s important to be correct, of course.’

Johansson had earlier claimed that the number of rapes in Sweden was falling as she defended the country’s immigration policy in an interview with the BBC.

