Swedish Music Festival Sees Another Series of Sex Assaults

Security at the Bråvalla music festival has confirmed at least 11 sexual assaults so far of young girls, three of which have led to arrests, and one rape was reported on Friday.

Police say they have detained and interrogated three suspects in the sexual assault cases, but have not released any information on their backgrounds or identities, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

Organisers of the festival, which has previously seen performances by Kanye West, Robbie Williams, and Iron Maiden, have confirmed they have called off next year’s event due to the series of sexual assaults.

The prosecutor said those arrested in relation to the sexual assaults had been released after questioning and did not say whether any charges were being considered, though they said investigations were still ongoing.

Festival safety manager Ulf Bowein was asked why the sex attacks were continuing to happen despite the increase in the number of personnel and tighter security precautions. He said: “That’s a good question—ask those who commit the infractions instead.”

