Support for the Swedish Democrats increased by an unbelievable 5.5 percentage points in the latest survey from Yougov, reaching 28.5 percent, Metro reports.

According to Yougov’s June survey, the Swedish Democrats are the biggest party by a large margin. In second place come the Social Democrats, with 22 percent, followed by the Moderates who polled only 17.3 percent.

“This is like a dream setting,” SD party secretary Richard Jomshof tells Metro. He describes the new numbers as “amazing”.

