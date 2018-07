The Alternative for Sweden (AfS) party wants to return at least half a million migrants, its party leader, Gustav Kasselstrand, told SVT news.

Kasselstrand believes this is the only way to solve Sweden’s problems:

“It’s not enough for a restrictive immigration policy. It is not enough to want to stop immigration. In order to solve the major societal problems in Sweden, one has to dare to talk about re-immigration. And not on a small one, but on a large-scale,” he said.

