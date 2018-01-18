Swedish PM Considers Sending Army Onto the Streets to Combat Violence

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has announced he is prepared to send the army onto the streets of Sweden if that’s what it takes to end the wave of gang violence in the country.

Speaking to the TT news agency, Lofven said: “It would not be my first option to bring in the military, but I am prepared to do whatever is necessary to make sure that serious, organised crime is stamped out.”

His announcement comes just days after four people were shot dead and a man was killed after picking up a hand grenade at a Stockholm train station.

Read more


Related Articles

India test-fires missile amid perceived threats from China, Pakistan

India test-fires missile amid perceived threats from China, Pakistan

World at War
Comments
DEVELOPING: Suspected Hand Grenade Attack on Police Station in Malmo, Sweden

DEVELOPING: Suspected Hand Grenade Attack on Police Station in Malmo, Sweden

World at War
Comments

Video: Turkish Media Shows Footage of Buildup of Tanks on Syrian Border

World at War
Comments

32 Bodies Found in Mass Graves in Rural Mexico

World at War
Comments

300 Afghan Elders Award Trump Medal of Bravery

World at War
Comments

Comments