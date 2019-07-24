Sweden’s Prime Minister likes an idea to rename the country to reflect it’s multicultural diversity.
That name is Blandland.
Because nothing says washed out, diluted, guilt-ridden, post-nationhood globalist dystopia….quite like Blandland.
