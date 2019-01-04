Swedish Police Union: Migrant Firework Attacks on Emergency Services a "Threat to Democracy"

The head of the Swedish Police Union has warned that firework attacks on cops and emergency responders by youths in migrant ‘no-go’ areas represents a “threat to democracy”.

New Year’s Eve once again saw a spate of fireworks attacks by migrants on firemen, police and ambulance workers in European cities across the continent.

Now the head of the Police Union in Sweden, where the problem is particularly chronic, is speaking out.

“I believe it is a threat to democracy when those who are to protect and help others are attacked. In addition to causing harm, the attacks also risk hindering and delaying rescue operations,” said Lena Nitz.

“This cannot be dismissed as some boy prank, instead it is an attack on the rule of law,” she added, pointing to statistics that show one in four police officers said that they have been subjected to firework and pyrotechnic attacks.

A law to ban the sale of fireworks to people without a special permit is set to pass, but Nitz thinks criminal gangs will still be able to get their hands on them.

While none of the perpetrators in the firework attacks have been arrested, Swedish authorities have been busy arresting people who criticize migrants.

A government funded group that monitors “hate speech” recently bragged that there has been a tenfold increase in the number of hate speech convictions in Sweden.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a British think tank, recently asserted that the image of Sweden as being anything other than a liberal utopia is merely a vast right-wing conspiracy.

As we reported earlier this week, firemen in the multicultural Brussels suburb of Molenbeek were forced to flee after they were attacked by migrant youths throwing fireworks, with Eric Labourdette, a spokesman for the fire brigade union, remarking, “Clearly, no control is possible in that neighborhood.”

A house in the area even burned to the ground because firemen had to wait too long for police protection.

99 vehicles were also set on fire in the migrant-heavy Paris suburb of Saint Denis on New Year’s Eve while clashes with police were also reported.

The videos below out of Cologne also illustrate how migrant youths have turned throwing fireworks around streets and subways into a routine leisure activity.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.