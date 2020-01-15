Swedish Politician Says Govt Has Lost Control After Huge Stockholm Bombing

Swedish Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson has slammed the ruling Social Democrats, saying the government has lost control of the country after a huge explosion rocked a Stockholm residential area.

Mr Kristersson noted the rise in the number of explosions and bombings across Sweden, citing figures from the Crime Prevention Council (Bra) that revealed the country suffered 230 bombings in 2019 alone.

“Unfortunately, this government has lost control of what is happening in Sweden. Now in the morning, we woke up again to news of bombs and explosions, this time in Stockholm’s inner city and in central Uppsala,” Kristersson wrote in an op-ed for newspaper Aftonbladet.

The blast in Stockholm, which took place on Sunday night, was labelled as one of the most powerful explosions in Stockholm by police area manager Erik Widstrand. Police said it was “pure luck” no one was injured in the blast but ruled out any terrorist motive so far.

