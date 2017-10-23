Swedish Porn-Watching Bus Driver Gets Slapped With $2,000 Fine

Watching porn movies while driving a youth bus has brought a 55-year-old Swedish driver to court, where he was convicted of negligence in traffic and ordered to pay almost SEK 19,000 ($2,340) in fines.

A Swedish bus driver sat watching porn movies while he drove 15 people from Östersund to Stockholm. This pleasant little outing, however, did not fare particularly well with the Östersund district court, which sentenced the porn enthusiast to pay substantial fines, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

According to the testimony of the passengers, the bus driver spent a lot of time on his mobile phone already at the beginning of the trip. He then proceeded to pick up his tablet, on which he opened a porn page and calmly went on to watch adult movies for more or less the entire trip. Another passenger expressed that his steering was rather wobbly, with many on the bus complaining about it. Unperturbed by the traffic, the bus driver reportedly passed other cars, tractors and trucks with only one hand on the wheel, while continuing to watch porn.

One of the adolescents who witnessed the incident posted a picture of the driver watching porn on his Facebook page. The picture was duly observed by the organizer of the bus trip, who went on to report the case to the police. During interrogation, the man admitted that he had a tablet on while driving, which he should have removed or switched off, yet denied accusations of negligence.

Previously, the Västerbotten County Traffic Authority decided to fine companies whose drivers use their mobile phones incorrectly while driving at SEK 1,000 per incident, SVT reported. According to the trade union Kommunal, there is an increasing trend of bus drivers who keep their eyes on their phones while driving, clocking in hundreds of complaints per month nationwide, SVT reported.

Earlier this year, Sweden ranked 16th worldwide for traffic to PornHub, which is no mean feat considering the Nordic country’s population of only 10 million ranks 90th worldwide. On average, visitors from Sweden spent 9 minutes 32 seconds on PornHub, with 69 percent of visitors using mobile devices, 56 percent of which are smartphones and 13 percent tablets.

A total of 30 percent of the visitors from Sweden were female, which is again higher than the worldwide average of 26 percent. Users in the age bracket of 25-34 constituted the largest group, with the average porn viewer from Sweden clocking in at 38.

Swedes were also found to search more often for videos featuring their fellow countrymen having sex, “Swedish” being their number one search term. Their other preferences included mature women and pornographic anime, the Swedish news portal Nyheter24 reported.