Swedish Prosecutor Requests Assange's Detention Over Rape Allegation

Image Credits: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images.

The Swedish prosecutor heading an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange filed a request with a local court on Monday for him to be detained in absentia.

If granted, the court order would be the first step in a process to have Assange extradited from Britain, where he is serving a 50-week sentence for skipping bail.

WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sweden reopened the rape investigation last week. It was begun in 2010 but dropped in 2017 after Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

Read more


Facebook has slapped a Trump supporter with a 30 day ban for doing the ‘OK’ hand sign in a photo.


Related Articles

ISLAMIC ATTACK: What REALLY Happened Against Tommy Robinson Supporters

ISLAMIC ATTACK: What REALLY Happened Against Tommy Robinson Supporters

World News
Comments
New Report Finds Islamic Terrorism in Europe Has Increased by 725 Per Cent

New Report Finds Islamic Terrorism in Europe Has Increased by 725 Per Cent

World News
Comments

Pope Francis Calls For Global Governance to Fight Climate Change

World News
comments

Ministry Of Truth: EU Takes A Bashing Over Orwellian 1984 Tweet

World News
comments

China State Run Media Broadcasts Anti-American Movies To Millions Amid Deepening Trade War

World News
comments

Comments