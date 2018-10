Kungsbacka municipality south of Gothenburg has an “acute housing crisis” and therefore wants Swedes to open their homes to migrants from the Middle East and Africa, Fria Tider reports.

The municipality can’t find housing for the 400 newly arrived migrants they’ve been ordered to take in this year.

The housing shortage in Kungsbacka has been huge for many years, but the municipality is still forced to receive even more immigrants.

