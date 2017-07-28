Swedish Shop Refuses Woman Service For Not Wearing Hijab

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A woman in Sweden claims that she was denied service at a local Somalian-owned shop because she was not wearing an Islamic headscarf, and remarked she felt like she was back in her home country of Iran.

The woman, a well-known Swedish female-rights activist named Soheila Fors, said that she was out shopping for dresses and was shown some by the female retail clerk. Shortly after a man, whom Fors deduced to be the owner of the shop, spoke with the clerk in Somalian about Fors and her lack of a hijab, Fors wrote in an article for Nyheter 24.

“The woman turned to me and said, ‘Unfortunately, you can not buy it’. ‘Imagine going to a store and not buying food and milk,’ I replied. ‘Sweden is a democracy,’ she replied. ‘Yes, yes, it’s a democracy. I’ll get in with or without hijab,’” Fors claimed in her piece.

Read more