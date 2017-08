Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

PEOPLE have been hit by a car outside a hospital in Stockholm, Sweden.

Several have been injured in the incident at Capio Vårdcentral Högdalen.

The medical centre is in the Hogdalen area of Stockholm.

The windows of the hospital have been smashed and pillars demolished as the vehicle smashed into the entrance.

A witness said the driver remains in the car.

Stockholm’s rescue service told SVT that the incident was “not a terrorist act.”

Read more