Sweeping Veterans Choice Bill to Become Law Days Before Memorial Day

The Senate on Wednesday is expected to easily pass legislation to give veterans the option to seek private-sector medical care when the Department of Veterans Affairs is unable to provide a patient with adequate or timely health services, Sen. Johnny Isakson (R., Ga.) said Tuesday.

Isakson, who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said President Donald Trump will sign the measure by the end of the week, codifying it into law just days before Memorial Day. The bill, called the VA Mission Act, sailed through the House last week in a 347-70 vote.

“I’m delighted to say that a few days before the celebration of Memorial Day we’re going to pass through the United States Senate, and the president is going to sign later this week, the VA Mission bill, which is the final piece of the mosaic we started two years ago to put together to fix the veterans healthcare service system—make it more accountable, make it relative to our veterans, and make sure we use the private sector as a force multiplier to deliver health services to our veterans at their choice,” Isakson told reporters during a news conference.

“The veterans, in consult with their primary care VA doctor, will be able to choose the doctor of their choice and the service of their choice, whether through the VA or delivered in the private sector, based on quality, accessibility, availability, and the choice of the veteran.”

Read more