Swimming With Alex Jones 2.0 Barton Springs Edition

Join Alex Jones, Infowars crew members and other like-minded patriots this Saturday at high noon for another day of fun in the sun as we show the city of Austin their COVID-19 fear-mongering won’t keep citizens out of our publicly-funded parks.

This weekend’s location is the “free side” of Barton Springs and we must remind attendees to SHOW UP HYDRATED, BRING WATER AND REMAIN HYDRATED THROUGHOUT THE EVENT, because it will be nearly 100 degrees outside.

See the image below for a visual of where Barton Springs’ “free side” is located:

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!