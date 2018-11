Possible successor to Merkel says no to UN migration pact The German Minister for Health, Jens Spahn, wants Germany to withdraw from the UN’s controversial migration agreement.

Several other representatives of the German ruling party CDU agree with him, reports Deutsche Welle.

Spahn, who is one of those proposed as successor to Angela Merkel, wants the issue of the migration agreement to be discussed thoroughly at the CDU Congress in December.

