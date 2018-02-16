Swiss Media: 'Falling Star' Steve Bannon to Visit Zurich

Steve Bannon, the former right-hand man to US president Donald Trump, is set to visit Zurich in March at the invitation of conservative Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, the publication’s editor revealed on Wednesday.

The nationalist American media executive will speak on March 6th about his time in Trump’s White House, Weltwoche editor-in-chief and member of Switzerland’s right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) Roger Köppel announced on Facebook.

The location of the event – Bannon’s first such public appearance in Europe – has not yet been revealed. Anyone hoping to attend will have to register in advance with registrations opening on February 20th.

