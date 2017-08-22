Swiss Parliament to Vote on whether to BAN Halal and Kosher Meat

Image Credits: Wiki Commons.

The Swiss Parliament is to vote on whether to ban the import of kosher and halal meat in the country amid criticism from Jewish leaders.

The piece of legislation was introduced in June and would make it illegal to bring any meat into the country which was slaughtered in a manner deemed to be inhumane if agreed.

It would include both halal and kosher meat because the animal is conscious when they are slaughtered.

Herbert Winter, president of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities, told the Jewish Chronicle the bill would ‘be a massive limitation on the religious freedoms of Jews’ in Switzerland.

