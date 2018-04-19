Switzerland, Other Neutral Locations Emerge as Potential Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit Sites

The Trump administration has made some headway on one of its biggest challenges ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this spring: finding a suitable location for the summit.

A senior U.S. official told NBC News on Wednesday that a number of locations had already been ruled out, including North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, as well as Beijing and Mongolia, all of which raise security concerns.

U.S. officials are instead pushing for a more neutral location, preferably in Europe, with Switzerland among the top choices, the official said.

