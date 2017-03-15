Cellphone zombies roam the streets at SXSW in search of brains among the living.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver heads into the madness, asking people questions about society’s overuse of cellphone technology.

Millie ends up running into a ‘purple’ guy and an Infowars listener who seem to be the only coherent individuals within the SXSW matrix.

SXSJWs Triggered By Infowars



Infowars reporter Millie Weaver visits SXSW only to find that Planned Parenthood is once again soliciting abortions to liberals.

After being confronted, the Planned Parenthood solicitors quickly took off their shirts and scurried off as two self identified ‘cuck snowflakes’ are triggered by the Infowars microphone.

Later, another SXSW attendee starts cursing and interferes with Millie’s report only to find himself getting schooled for having nothing to say.