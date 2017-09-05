Sympathetic Media Scrambles To Trot Out Shiny ‘Dreamers,’ But Forgets All The Nightmares

Since news broke of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the DACA amnesty for roughly 800,000 illegal immigrants, a sympathetic media has trotted out endless sob stories about so-called “Dreamers.”

The news coverage and criticism of Trump’s reported decision to end DACA has focused on the idea that they are children (many thousands are in their 30s) and are super-stars in their community in an attempt to justify blanket amnesty. To support their criticism, we’re offered an endless stream of anecdotal success stories.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow dragged a violin-playing, six-language speaking Ivy League student in front of the camera. And yes, a DACA recipient was working as a paramedic in the Houston-area following the destruction by Hurricane Harvey. These reports and the reporters who are anxiously highlighting them usually fail to mention 2,139 DACA recipients have lost their status since 2012 due to criminal activity.

“Most DACA terminations were based on the following infractions (not ranked): alien smuggling, assaultive offenses, domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, larceny and thefts, criminal trespass and burglary, sexual offenses with minors, other sex offenses and weapons offenses,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told The Daily Caller.

Read more