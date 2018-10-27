Synagogue Shooter Disliked Trump, Posted "I Did Not Vote For Him"

The shooter who massacred eight people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh earlier today was an anti-Semite who expressed his disdain for Donald Trump, while also commenting, “I did not vote for him.”

At least eight people were killed and many more injured after the gunman opened fire at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh while yelling “all Jews need to die.”

Posts by alleged shooter Robert Bowers show he was obsessed with Jewish conspiracies, while also believing Trump to be a puppet for Jewish interests.

“For the record, I did not vote for him,” Bowers said in response to another post that was critical of Trump, adding, “nor have I owned, worn or even touched a maga hat.”

In another post, Bowers said, “Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist,” adding, “There is no MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation.”

While it’s early in the investigation, Bowers was obviously motivated by his disgusting anti-Semitism and little more. Any attempts by the left or the media to blame this horrific tragedy on Trump would be fundamentally dishonest.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

