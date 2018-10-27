Synagogue Shooter Disliked Trump, Posted "I Did Not Vote For Him"

The shooter who massacred eight people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh earlier today was an anti-Semite who expressed his disdain for Donald Trump, while also commenting, “I did not vote for him.”

At least eight people were killed and many more injured after the gunman opened fire at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh while yelling “all Jews need to die.”

Posts by alleged shooter Robert Bowers show he was obsessed with Jewish conspiracies, while also believing Trump to be a puppet for Jewish interests.

Watch Alex Jones cover this breaking story LIVE below:

“For the record, I did not vote for him,” Bowers said in response to another post that was critical of Trump, adding, “nor have I owned, worn or even touched a maga hat.”

Alleged shooter in Pittsburgh did not vote for Trump and showed his hatred for Trump in other posts. Was obviously motivated by his disgusting anti-Semitism and nothing more. Should be treated as a terrorist attack because it's religiously motivated. pic.twitter.com/bidBBaoAEo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 27, 2018

Another post from Pittsburgh Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers. His profile clearly illustrates that he’s a Nazi, admired Hitler, hates Trump, believes Trump is controlled by Jews, he did not vote for Trump. That’s all I was able to archive before his profile was wiped. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/DPQfGuWDzY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

In another post, Bowers said, “Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist,” adding, “There is no MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation.”

Posts from the suspected Pittsburgh shooter Robert Bowers. He hated Trump and thought Trump was controlled by Jews. This monster is an unhinged anti-Semitic terrorist. pic.twitter.com/sjb2k6ucwb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

While it’s early in the investigation, Bowers was obviously motivated by his disgusting anti-Semitism and little more. Any attempts by the left or the media to blame this horrific tragedy on Trump would be fundamentally dishonest.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.