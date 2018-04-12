Synthetic Opioid 5,000 Times More Potent Than Heroin

Image Credits: GreenZeb / Wiki.

On a snowy morning last month in New Hampshire, an officer with the Manchester Police Department advised workers in a hotel lobby on what to do if they find opioids in guests’ rooms.

Of particular concern was Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid that’s 5,000 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more potent than its derivative, fentanyl, which is lethal on its own and accounts for a surge in fatal overdoses nationwide.

Carfentanil — it’s used to tranquilize elephants — is deadly to humans at 0.02 milligrams, an amount akin to a speck of dust. Therein lies the added danger: the substance is difficult to see, sometimes resulting in accidental exposure that could be harmful to anyone who runs across it.

Read more


Related Articles

Study Counters FDA's Claim Aluminum Content in Vaccines "Safe"

Study Counters FDA’s Claim Aluminum Content in Vaccines “Safe”

Health
Comments
Streetlamp Radiation Causing "Humanitarian Crisis"

Streetlamp Radiation Causing “Humanitarian Crisis”

Health
Comments

Report: NYT Pushes CDC Flu Shot Narrative, Ignores Neurotoxin Damage

Health
Comments

Paralyzed Patient Feels Sensation Again

Health
Comments

Portable Cancer-Detecting Device Being Developed By Korean Startup

Health
Comments

Comments