Syria Fires Missiles at Israeli Warplanes After Airstrikes

Image Credits: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images.

The Syrian army fired missiles at Israeli jets on Friday after several airstrikes inside Syrian territory.

Israel said that a missile was fired at its jet but was intercepted, marking the most serious incident involving the two countries since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

“Several anti-aircraft missiles were launched from Syria following the mission, and IDF aerial defense systems intercepted one of the missiles,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, Sky News reported. “The safety of the forces and Israeli civilians were not compromised.”

The Syrian army high command claimed the jet was struck over Palmyra by an anti-aircraft missile after it flew back to Israel-controlled territory.

