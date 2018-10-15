Syria Ready to Fight for Idlib If Jihadists Reject deal

Image Credits: Scott Bobb / Wikimedia Commons.

Syria’s foreign minister said on Monday that Syrian forces stand ready to fight jihadists around the northwestern region of Idlib if a Russian-Turkish deal is not implemented there the same day, in keeping with a critical deadline.

The deal for Idlib sets up a buffer zone running 15-20 km (9-13 miles) deep into rebel territory that must be evacuated of all heavy weapons and all jihadists by Monday.

Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said it was up to Russia now to judge whether the agreement, which staved off a government offensive on the last notable swathe of territory in insurgent hands after seven years of war, was being fulfilled.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

F-35s Return to Flight After Worldwide Grounding

F-35s Return to Flight After Worldwide Grounding

World at War
Comments
Oil priced $400 in yuan, Russian military base – Saudi insider says kingdom mulls 30 anti-US moves

Oil priced $400 in yuan, Russian military base – Saudi insider says kingdom mulls 30 anti-US moves

World at War
Comments

Jordan, Syria to Reopen Border

World at War
Comments

Iran Prez: US Wants “Regime change”

World at War
Comments

Saudi Arabia rejects ‘threats’ of sanctions over missing journalist

World at War
Comments

Comments